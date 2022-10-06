Uber is partnering with Motional to launch driverless rides later this year

Uber announced on Thursday a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle-maker Motional to offer driverless rides using the company’s electric robotaxis. Motional’s IONIQ 5-based robotaxis will be available to riders booking an UberX or Uber Comfort Electric.

The move is Uber’s first foray into robotaxis within its rideshare segment since the company sold off its own self-driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group, to Aurora in December 2020. The first trips with Motional’s robotaxis are expected later this year, though there’s no word yet on where the service will be offered.

Uber and Motional already have a strong relationship, having partnered on food delivery earlier this year in Santa Monica, California, where some Eats orders are being delivered by the IONIQ robotaxis.

Uber says that the deal will make vehicles more readily available for users, translating to reduced wait times and lower fares. The rideshare giant says it plans to partner with multiple third-party autonomous companies as its mobility business grows, including Aurora (in which Uber holds a 26% ownership stake).