What Hakeem Jeffries’s ascent in the House means for Silicon Valley

Nancy Pelosi, whose wealthy congressional district in San Francisco includes the headquarters of some of the world’s largest tech companies, was never known as a staunch critic of Silicon Valley. While the 82-year-old outgoing House speaker has expressed support for some of the Democratic Party’s most ambitious tech legislation in recent years, she’s also been accused of using her agenda-setting power to slow-walk those bills and prevent them from becoming law.

That could change with the recent election of New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries as the new House minority leader. The 52-year-old Jeffries, who has been in Congress since 2013, sits on subcommittees covering antitrust and internet law, where he’s championed regulations that could put Big Tech on the back foot. The congressman’s core constituents aren’t tech workers, but rather residents of working-class Brooklyn neighborhoods where the median income is about half that of the areas that elected Pelosi. The GOP will control the next Congress. But its razor-thin majority suggests power could flip back to Democrats in coming elections, and that would put Jeffries in the driver’s seat. Based on what we know of Jeffries’s record so far, we should expect to see a more confrontational approach on Big Tech, regardless of which party is on top. JEFFRIES HAS BEEN AGGRESSIVE ON ANTITRUST Jeffries has long called on Congress to prevent tech giants from freely gobbling up their competitors.

At an antitrust subcommittee hearing last March, Jeffries used sports analogies to suggest Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram shouldn’t have been allowed. “I don’t think the NFL would permit the Kansas City Chiefs to merge with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” he said. And, “It would seem to me impossible to see a scenario where the NBA would allow the Lakers to merge with the Boston Celtics because of the fundamental unfairness that that would create. [So] why in the world would our laws permit Facebook to be able to purchase a competitor like Instagram possibly to the detriment of the U.S. consumer?” That June, Jeffries introduced the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act as part of a sweeping package of Big Tech regulation bills approved by the Judiciary Committee (and fiercely opposed by tech giants). Jeffries’s bill won support from some Republicans on the committee, but was opposed by a few Democrats—and never received a floor vote. Still, the bill offers insight into Jeffries’s stance: If passed, it would have outlawed large online platforms from entering into mergers that eliminate competitors or reinforce monopoly power, and shifted the burden to the firms to prove that their acquisitions would not harm competition. Jeffries also supported the other bills in the package, including the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, which would have banned tech platforms from using their leverage to “disadvantage” competitors from using the platform; the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which would have outlawed platform operators from promoting their own products and services over those of other users; and the Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching Act, which would have required platforms to maintain interoperability with one another, and allow users to move their data to those platforms if desired.

