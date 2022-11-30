Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is a slick but limited handwriting tablet

Whereas the company’s Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, and Kindle e-readers are primarily vessels for content consumption, the Kindle Scribe caters to more productive pursuits. With a 10.2-inch e-ink display and included stylus, it’s meant to replace pen and paper for taking notes and marking up documents.

But while Amazon largely nailed the hardware—writing on the Scribe feels better than any iPad or stylus-equipped Android tablet—its inexperience on the content creation front comes through in the software. As of now, the Kindle Scribe’s writing and note-taking features feel too rudimentary, making the $340-and-up asking price tough to justify.

What the Kindle Scribe does

The Kindle Scribe is the largest e-reader Amazon has ever made, surpassing even the discontinued Kindle DX from 2009. While the 10.2-inch, 300 pixel-per-inch display is still smaller than a piece of paper, compared with other Kindles it’s more conducive to reading PDF documents or magazines; for regular Kindle e-books, it can accommodate larger fonts without feeling overly cramped.