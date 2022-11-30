Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is a slick but limited handwriting tablet

The Kindle Scribe is unlike any other device Amazon has built before.
Whereas the company’s Fire tablets, Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, and Kindle e-readers are primarily vessels for content consumption, the Kindle Scribe caters to more productive pursuits. With a 10.2-inch e-ink display and included stylus, it’s meant to replace pen and paper for taking notes and marking up documents.
But while Amazon largely nailed the hardware—writing on the Scribe feels better than any iPad or stylus-equipped Android tablet—its inexperience on the content creation front comes through in the software. As of now, the Kindle Scribe’s writing and note-taking features feel too rudimentary, making the $340-and-up asking price tough to justify.
What the Kindle Scribe does
The Kindle Scribe is the largest e-reader Amazon has ever made, surpassing even the discontinued Kindle DX from 2009. While the 10.2-inch, 300 pixel-per-inch display is still smaller than a piece of paper, compared with other Kindles it’s more conducive to reading PDF documents or magazines; for regular Kindle e-books, it can accommodate larger fonts without feeling overly cramped.
The Scribe’s main selling point, however, is users’ ability to write on the device. Amazon includes a basic pen in the $340 package, while an extra $30 gets you a Premium Pen with a programmable side button and an eraser function at the top. (Amazon sent over the latter for review.) Both clip magnetically to the Scribe’s right side when held in portrait mode.
What can you do with the pen? A few things:
- Take notes on e-books: Expanding on the existing notes feature for Kindle books, you can take handwritten notes in addition to typed ones, though the writing doesn’t appear directly on the book’s pages. Instead, it hides behind a little note icon, which you can tap to pop open a sticky note.
- Annotate PDFs: With Amazon’s Send to Kindle feature, you can send yourself PDF files to work with and, unlike with e-books, you can mark these up directly with notes and highlights. (Taking notes on Word documents is also supported, but only with the same sticky note-style format as e-books.)
- Handwritten notebooks: The Kindle Scribe’s Notebooks section lets you take freeform notes on 18 different paper templates, including lined paper, a daily planner, and a checklist. You can then view the notes inside the Kindle app on other devices or email them to yourself in PDF form.
Again, handwriting on the Kindle Scribe feels great. The light amount of friction between the e-ink display and stylus provides a sensation similar to paper, and response time is instant for regular handwriting. (For fast, broad strokes across the screen, you’ll notice a little bit of lag.) And compared with a regular tablet, battery life is far less of a concern. Over the last week, the Scribe has only dropped about 10% from the 60% charge at which it arrived, and the pen itself requires no charging or pairing.