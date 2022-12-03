Care about privacy? It’s time to ditch Apple’s Messages for Meta’s WhatsApp

I’m a big fan of Apple. I think the company makes some of the best gadgets on the market, provides some of the best digital services, and has a leadership team that is second to none in the tech industry. The company has, of course, had its missteps, and there is always room for improvement, but overall, Apple is one of the rare bright spots in Big Tech.
The company’s legendary stance on privacy is a big reason it shines. Without a doubt, Apple leads when it comes to giving users control over who has access to their data and how it is used. Of course, it’s economically feasible for Apple to do this because the company’s revenues aren’t reliant on monetizing consumer data. The fact that Apple could monetize consumer data (and make billions more each quarter by doing so), but chooses not to, tells me their privacy stance is more than just good marketing.
Years before Apple started openly advertising its privacy strengths, the company was already leading the way. The company’s messaging platform—formerly known as iMessage, but now called Apple Messages, or, simply, Messages—was one of the first major messaging platforms to offer end-to-end encryption by default.
Back then, end-to-end encryption was something only tech geeks got excited about. Today, end-to-end encryption is something everyone on the planet should care about. That’s because messaging apps are now the primary way we communicate with others, and governments–some good and some not so good–are more interested in those communications than ever.
Of course, end-to-end encryption doesn’t just keep your thoughts out of the hands of nefarious nation-states; it also prevents hackers and other bad actors from compromising your messages should they successfully hack Apple.
But one thing has always bugged me about Apple’s Messages: Apple has the means to read everything you send and receive. That’s because while Apple Messages are end-to-end encrypted in transit and on the sender’s and receiver’s devices, if the user backs up their Apple Messages to iCloud (as nearly all do) their messages are not stored in their iCloud backup in an end-to-end encrypted state. Instead, Apple holds the keys to unlocking your messages. And that has profound privacy implications for the company’s users.
Since Apple Messages users’ messages are not stored in an end-to-end encrypted manner in their iCloud backup, every missive that a user has ever received or sent can be accessed by Apple, along with any government that can give Apple a court order to turn over the user’s iCloud backup, and any hacker that can compromise Apple’s keys. If you store your Messages in your iCloud backup, the end-to-end encryption that Apple’s Messages offers is essentially worthless, giving users a false sense of security.