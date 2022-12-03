Care about privacy? It’s time to ditch Apple’s Messages for Meta’s WhatsApp

I’m a big fan of Apple. I think the company makes some of the best gadgets on the market, provides some of the best digital services, and has a leadership team that is second to none in the tech industry. The company has, of course, had its missteps , and there is always room for improvement , but overall, Apple is one of the rare bright spots in Big Tech.

The company’s legendary stance on privacy is a big reason it shines. Without a doubt, Apple leads when it comes to giving users control over who has access to their data and how it is used. Of course, it’s economically feasible for Apple to do this because the company’s revenues aren’t reliant on monetizing consumer data. The fact that Apple could monetize consumer data (and make billions more each quarter by doing so), but chooses not to, tells me their privacy stance is more than just good marketing.

Years before Apple started openly advertising its privacy strengths, the company was already leading the way. The company’s messaging platform—formerly known as iMessage, but now called Apple Messages, or, simply, Messages—was one of the first major messaging platforms to offer end-to-end encryption by default.

Back then, end-to-end encryption was something only tech geeks got excited about. Today, end-to-end encryption is something everyone on the planet should care about. That’s because messaging apps are now the primary way we communicate with others, and governments–some good and some not so good–are more interested in those communications than ever.