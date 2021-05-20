Apple’s newest ad perfectly visualizes how App Tracking Transparency stops companies from stalking you

When Apple released iOS 14.5 last month, it included what is arguably the most significant privacy enhancement to ever land on a smartphone: App Tracking Transparency (ATT). The feature mandates that apps must ask users for permission before they are allowed to track users across third-party apps and websites.

Despite strong opposition from companies like Facebook, App Tracking Transparency has been a huge success with iPhone owners. Data from Flurry Analytics shows that 94% of U.S. iPhone users have opted not to allow apps to track them any longer after ATT was introduced. Worldwide, 85% of users have opted to not allow apps to track them any longer.

Despite criticisms over ATT by companies whose business models rely on tracking users, Apple clearly wants to get the word out far and wide about ATT. Today the company has released a new sixty-second spot that perfectly visualizes how apps track users throughout their daily lives and what happens to this tracking ability when a user opts not to be tracked thanks to ATT.

The ad is creepy, funny, and one of Apple’s best in years (and the choice to use the song “Mind Your Own Business” by Delta 5 couldn’t be more apropos). You can check out the ad below. App Tracking Transparency requires your iPhone to be running iOS 14.5 or later.