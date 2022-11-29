Life in the Gig Economy: The woman who left a full-time job at Ikea to mount TVs through Taskrabbit

Life in the Gig Economy tells the stories of workers in an industry millions of people rely upon. If you’d like to share your story, email staff writer Jessica Bursztynsky at Jessicabursz@proton.me .

Christina Perus is a 38-year-old who has been finding work on Taskrabbit in the Phoenix area since 2018. This is what the experience has been like, in Christina’s own words.

I started working for Ikea in 2016, and then Ikea bought a majority stake in Taskrabbit in 2017. I had been actually signed up with Taskrabbit to receive emails [alerting] when they came to the Phoenix metro area. They were in the Bay Area and in New York City and larger metros; when Ikea bought them, they brought Taskrabbit to every area where there was an Ikea. And because I was working for Ikea, I was like, “Oh, this sounds like it could be fun.”

Now I do it full-time. I transitioned from Ikea in 2020 to full-time Taskrabbit. I usually set my availability from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. And there’s always flexibility for me to make things earlier or later, as I want to, but those are my primary work hours. I put seven days a week availability because there’s really no telling how much work I’ll get. I don’t really preclude myself from work on a specific day. But I always end up taking plenty of time off because of the way tasks work themselves out schedule-wise.