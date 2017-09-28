Did Ikea buy TaskRabbit because their furniture is too hard to put together?

TaskRabbit employees may want to grab an Allen wrench and brush up on their Swedish, because Ikea just bought their company.

TaskRabbit, which connects freelance workers with small temp jobs, is one of the most successful gig-economy startups, raising about $50 million since it was founded nine years ago, according to Recode, which just broke the news about the acquisition.

TaskRabbit and Ikea already teamed up to pilot a furniture-assembly partnership in the United Kingdom. Ikea must have liked what it saw. It’s a move that will probably help Ikea compete in the digital space (‘sup Amazon) and will help consumers who find themselves contemplating their life choices upon realizing that their new couch has some assembly required.

However, we can’t help but wonder if there’s a non-monetary reason that Ikea wanted to buy TaskRabbit: Finally they can pay someone to put their dang furniture together.

ML