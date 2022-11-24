The future of comedy on Elon Musk’s Twitter is owning the libs

“Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”
So declared Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk upon taking over in late October, marking another chapter in the long, strange history of titters on Twitter. Musk fashions himself a funny guy—even as professionals such as Patton Oswalt declare that Musk is “somebody who wants to be funny, and they’re not funny”—and we’ve seen his many attempts at humor both before and after his takeover. But what does his reign mean for comedy on the real-time social network?
Two nights before Thanksgiving, the popular parody account Bored Elon Musk, which was initially created in 2013 as a winking nod to the kind of inventions that an Elon Musk might suggest in a moment of ennui (as when Musk tossed off the hyperloop concept that same year), took to—where else?—Twitter Spaces to explore the future of comedy on Twitter.
Bored, who is pseudonymous, is a compelling figure to explore Comedy Twitter. As the title of one of his podcast appearances declared, he’s “a parody that became a company,” having launched a blockchain gaming startup called Bored Box. There was a time not that long ago—say, the early 2010s—when Twitter was not only more gut-busting, but also created real opportunities for funny people to build a following and either create a career path or bolster one. The longing for a return to those days is genuine, and it’s worth considering how Comedy Twitter isn’t what it was and how the platform might be a funny factory again—and for whom.
The golden age
The first name Bored mentioned was Megan Amram, a comedy writer whose tweets won her gigs on Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, and she’s now the showrunner of a Pitch Perfect spinoff, Bumper in Berlin, on Peacock. She started on Twitter in 2009, which in hindsight, might have been the beginning of Twitter’s comedic golden age. Bored describes Amram’s style as kind of a “proto-shitposting,” which is funny for its ahistorical ignorance of message board culture that birthed the internet communication style. He even went so far as to suggest that the “original shitposting quote tweet” style was The Tonight Show monologue. Well, I’m not bored.
Bored’s introduction of “shit” into the conversation is apt, as 2009 also gave the culture comedy writer Justin Halpern’s Twitter account, Shit My Dad Says, which became such a sensation that it spawned a book deal and a CBS sitcom starring William Shatner. The early days of the platform were also the beginning of what came to be known as Weird Twitter, as epitomized by the anonymous account dril, whose legend knows no bounds.
As much as Comedy Twitter seemed to be a more freeform space for performers to experiment, the service’s early viral growth attracted more venture money, and with it, more pressure to add bold-faced names and revenue. With that came a crackdown on some of the fun. Twitter saw at least part of its future in courting celebrities to use the platform and engage their fans there, so out went a lot of parody accounts that could confuse people as well as alienate famous folks from tweeting. Sound familiar? It was perversely fun to see Musk get a lesson in parody this month and how chaos ensues if you don’t establish some boundaries.