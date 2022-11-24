The future of comedy on Elon Musk’s Twitter is owning the libs

So declared Twitter’s new owner and CEO Elon Musk upon taking over in late October, marking another chapter in the long, strange history of titters on Twitter. Musk fashions himself a funny guy—even as professionals such as Patton Oswalt declare that Musk is “somebody who wants to be funny, and they’re not funny”—and we’ve seen his many attempts at humor both before and after his takeover. But what does his reign mean for comedy on the real-time social network?

Two nights before Thanksgiving, the popular parody account Bored Elon Musk, which was initially created in 2013 as a winking nod to the kind of inventions that an Elon Musk might suggest in a moment of ennui (as when Musk tossed off the hyperloop concept that same year), took to—where else?—Twitter Spaces to explore the future of comedy on Twitter.

Bored, who is pseudonymous, is a compelling figure to explore Comedy Twitter. As the title of one of his podcast appearances declared, he’s “a parody that became a company,” having launched a blockchain gaming startup called Bored Box. There was a time not that long ago—say, the early 2010s—when Twitter was not only more gut-busting, but also created real opportunities for funny people to build a following and either create a career path or bolster one. The longing for a return to those days is genuine, and it’s worth considering how Comedy Twitter isn’t what it was and how the platform might be a funny factory again—and for whom.