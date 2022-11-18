New Grindr CEO George Arison shares his ambitious plans for the app following its soaring public debut

On the heels of today’s impressive debut on the public markets, Grindr is planning on amping up its monetization efforts and subscription offerings as it moves forward, CEO George Arison tells Fast Company.

The company, known for connecting LGBTQ users, made its debut Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a merger with special purpose acquisition company Tiga Acquisition in a $2.1 billion deal. (Trading was briefly halted after shares surged upon opening. At one point, it was up more than 400%.)

“We are ultimately a product company, our business is our product,” Arison says. “That’s the core thing and there’s a ton that we can do with it to make it better.”

Like most other dating apps, Grindr operates under a “freemium” model, meaning the service is free with ads, with upgrades available at a charge. The app earns the majority of its revenue from subscriptions (which start at $19.99 per month), but there’s still room to grow when it comes to converting free active users to subscribers. Grindr has roughly 11 million monthly active users, while only 765,000 were paying subscribers in the second quarter of this year, according to an investor presentation. Arison said the company can hone in on its paid offerings, such as offering different pricing tiers. In comparison, Bumble reported 3.3 million total paying users across its family of apps in the most recent quarter. Match Group, which is home to Tinder and Hinge, reported an average of 16.5 million paying users.