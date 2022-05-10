Grindr goes public: What to know about the gay, bi, trans, and queer dating app’s planned SPAC

The popular gay, bi, trans, and queer dating app Grindr has announced it will go public via SPAC. Announcing the news, Grindr CEO Jeff Bonforte said, “Grindr is the leading platform focused on the LGBTQ+ community for digital connection and engagement. We have a near ubiquitous global brand in the community we serve, impressive scale, best-in-class user engagement metrics and adjusted EBITDA margin, and we’re still just beginning our monetization and growth journey.”