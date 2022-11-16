TikTok Now: Everything to know about the BeReal clone and ‘post to view’ notifications

Since photo-sharing app BeReal exploded in popularity earlier this year, you might have gotten used to a new daily notification: “Time to BeReal.” Now, you can expect another one: “Time to Now.” That’s “Now” as in TikTok Now, the app’s answer to BeReal’s daily-prompt model, which just started rolling out globally. Here’s everything you need to know about the update.

What makes TikTok Now different from BeReal?

Not much. Both apps send you a daily notification at a different time each day, telling you to post. Both apps use your front and back camera simultaneously. And both apps will only let you see your friends’ posts (or posts from public accounts) once you’ve posted yourself.

TikTok Now does expand BeReal’s model by letting users take videos in addition to static photos. These videos still use both the front and back camera at once and can be up to 10 seconds long. TikTok Now’s window for posting is also longer: You have three minutes after getting the notification to capture whatever you’re up to, slightly more wiggle room than BeReal’s two-minute limit. Both apps will slap a “late” label on any posts that get made after the time is up.

Is TikTok Now a separate app from TikTok?

Yes and no. It depends on where you live: In the United States, TikTok Now is accessible through the TikTok app, either through your Friends tab or via a new lightning bolt icon at the bottom of your screen. In other regions, TikTok Now is its own downloadable app.