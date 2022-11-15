Yubo is bringing real-time content moderation to audio

Environments like Yubo that let strangers interact by audio and video have historically been marred by trolls and bigoted users, whether they’re harassing fellow players on gaming platforms or shouting vulgarities on chat services. By automatically detecting offensive words and phrases, such as homophobic and racist comments, Yubo should be able to quickly respond to this kind of behavior, says Chief Operating Officer Marc-Antoine Durand.

“It’s one of the biggest missing pieces of the moderation puzzle,” he says. “There are a lot of use cases that we are able to catch with this technology.”

When the AI system, created in collaboration with cloud-based content moderation company Hive, detects offensive language in the 10-second snippets of video it automatically transcribes, the material is flagged for speedy review by one of Yubo’s human moderators. They can then make sure that there’s no false positive and take appropriate action, whether that means suspending the offending user or even notifying law enforcement in the case of, say, threats.