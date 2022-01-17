Yubo isn’t trying to be TikTok. But it does want to pay creators

Called the Pixel Reward Program, and launched in December, it allows people who create engaging streams to receive Pixels, which are essentially trading-card-style images available for purchase on the platform, from their fans. When they receive the Pixels, they also get 30% of the purchase price in YuBucks, Yubo’s internal currency, which can be used to pay for features like boosting a stream’s placement in the app.

Livestreams on Yubo are intended to be conversations that other users can join in on, perhaps closer to FaceTime or Zoom chats than to the broadcast-like performances, cooking and craft demos, and comedy videos people post to platforms like YouTube, Twitch, or TikTok, says Yubo CEO and cofounder Sacha Lazimi. The platform’s goal is to allow its young users—99% of Yubo’s users are between 13 and 25, including 76% who are between 16 and 21—to connect with new people who share their interests, not make a name for themselves broadcasting or simply sharing content with their existing friends. As a result, video from the roughly 130,000 live-streamed sessions Yubo hosts per day disappears at the end of the stream rather than remain up for later watching.

“We are not a content platform,” says Lazimi. “The goal of going on Yubo is to be able to speak to as many people as you can.”