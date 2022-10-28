What an impending recession could mean for freelancers

A recent survey of U.S. CEOs by The Conference Board found that 98% of them are preparing for a recession in the next 12 to 18 months. This could be bad news for full-time employees who can lose their livelihoods in a layoff, but it may be more positive for freelance workers who have multiple income streams to fall back on.

“There will be more jobs available for freelancers because, during a recession, one of the first things companies do is cut their overall labor costs,” says Lindsey Cameron, an assistant professor of management at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, who studies the gig economy. “They’ll transition from workers being employees to having more independent contractor spots.” According to an August 2022 survey by the freelance marketplace Fiverr, 85% of business owners say they plan to freeze hiring as a result of rising operating costs, inflation, and a potential recession, and 43% say they plan to hire freelancers. Though some employers may cut freelance budgets to avoid laying off full-time workers, others lean on freelancers to maintain productivity while reducing overhead when money is tight.

“During recessions, especially during the pandemic, a lot of companies that are forced to trim their workforce because of the economic impact often lean on freelancers because freelancers are more nimble,” says Rafael Espinal, president of the nonprofit advocacy group Freelancers Union. “They’re able to come in and execute certain projects and initiatives at a lower cost and without having an overall impact on overhead.” The working model can be lucrative. Survey results released by the freelance marketplace Upwork in December 2021 found that 44% of freelancers say they earn more freelancing than by working a traditional job. As freelance work became popular during the pandemic, non-freelancers considered joining the field. According to the Upwork report, 56% of people who do not freelance said they were likely to do so in the future. Freelance writer Bridget Reed Morawski has already seen an increase in the amount of work she’s getting from clients and publications. “My regular clients are asking for more work from me. I’ve been inundated and have had to negotiate different deadlines or suggest additional fees. My main anchor client has given no indication of trouble ahead,” Morawski said in an email. “From my perspective: What recession?”

