With reproductive rights under fire, we might look to the EU for inspiration on keeping data private

In June, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , there was a call for women and people who menstruate to delete the apps on their phones that they used to track their periods. There was a risk, the thinking went, that now that abortion was illegal for millions of people in the United States, if the tech companies that controlled the data detailing an individual’s menstrual cycles could be subpoenaed, and forced to hand the data over, that the data could then be used as evidence—if there was, say, an interruption in the cycle—that someone had been pregnant, and that the pregnancy had ended.

Since the Dobbs ruling, so-called Femtech developers have been making their privacy policies more transparent, and modifying their apps to give users the option to remain anonymous. Still, some users have been deleting such apps and going back to tracking their cycles via paper and pencil. The House of Representatives introduced the My Body, My Data Act, which was meant to protect reproductive and sexual health data, but the bill stalled out. Until such legislation protecting users’ private data is enacted, it’s up to individuals to safeguard themselves, and for tech companies to enable them to do so.

The companies that make the apps that collect our data have a good reason for doing so. Our data—where we are, what we buy, what we search for and yes, whether or not we are menstruating or pregnant—is a valuable commodity. Knowing so much about us allows companies to recognize patterns and predict trends in consumer behavior and thinking. This data is so valuable, in fact, that there is an entire, largely unregulated data brokerage industry in which middlemen buy and sell consumer data from and to companies, all to the tune of some $200 billion or more each year. With so many profitable reasons for companies to bring our data to market, there’s not much incentive for tech companies to keep our information private.

Now, post-Dobbs, that data can be used not just to put advertisements in front of certain users, but to prosecute those users. To help combat the concerns of private data being used as evidence of having an abortion, some have decided to flood period apps with phony data to obscure real information—though this is, reportedly, ineffective. Others have encouraged users to download apps based in the European Union—which, with its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is further ahead of the U.S. on privacy matters—based on the logic that it is more difficult for European companies to be subpoenaed by U.S. state governments. The EU calls its privacy law “the toughest . . . in the world,” and imposes stiff penalties on those who violate it. Indeed, the GDPR establishes provisions on, among other things, informed consent and data transparency, and limits the purposes for which data is collected. Americans who use period apps based in the EU, which must follow GDPR standards, may indeed feel a bit more protected.