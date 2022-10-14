Streaming wars: Is Amazon Prime Video closing in on Netflix? This report says yes

These days, there are more streaming services than ever competing for an increasingly crowded slice of the market-share pie. Now, according to the latest report from JustWatch , an online streaming guide and marketing firm, we have a new window into how that pie has continued to evolve.

According to data JustWatch compiled on streaming platforms’ market share in the United States for the third quarter of 2022, Netflix continues to lose share while its competitors gain ground. JustWatch says the streaming landscape for the most recent quarter looks like this:

Netflix – 21%

– 21% Amazon Prime – 19%

– 19% Disney Plus –15%

–15% HBO Max – 15%

– 15% Hulu – 10%

– 10% Apple TV Plus – 7%

– 7% Paramount Plus – 4%

– 4% Others – 9%

The bad news for Netflix is that its market share has shrunk 2% since JustWatch’s last report. The company is surely hoping to turn that around with its upcoming ad-supported tier. But Netflix’s 21% puts Amazon Prime Video, at 19%, within a hair’s breadth of becoming the No. 1 streaming service in the U.S. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean nearly as many people are watching Prime Video as Netflix. If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get their Prime Video service for free.

In fact, Disney Plus was really the big winner this time around, with JustWatch saying the service gained 3% since its last report. HBO Max gained 2%, tying it for third place with the Mouse’s service. Apple can also stand tall knowing its streaming service gained 2%, putting some distance between it and Paramount Plus.