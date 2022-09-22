Tesla just recalled one-third of all the cars it’s ever produced

Today, Tesla warned electric vehicle owners that if they’re betting people, the odds are pretty decent—about than 1 in 3—that their car has a glitch that could cause the power window to close on their fingers while automatically retracting.

The U.S. government’s auto-safety regulator, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), warns if the window detects an obstruction, it may “exert more force than [permitted] before retracting,” and also “retract less than the distance required” by law. The agency adds this increases the “risk of a pinching injury to the occupant.”

The carmaker responded by agreeing to recall, in a notice released today, nearly 1.1 million EVs under all four Tesla models—the S, 3, X, and Y. Which exact years vary model to model, but they span from 2017 until 2022. Tesla has produced just over 3 million cars since first launching the S in 2012.

In the recall, Tesla says it plans to fix this problem with a so-called over-the-air update, which is akin to how an iPhone bug gets resolved, not an issue requiring a Tesla service center visit.