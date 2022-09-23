See a bizarre sculpture made from 15 pounds of human hair

A strange sculpture has landed in the window of a hair salon in the trendy neighborhood of Notting Hill in London. It’s tall, it’s furry, and it’s made of human hair.

The 12-foot-tall sculpture is made of 15 pounds of chopped hair that was collected from hair salons around the U.K. and woven into a felt material. It’s on display as part of the London Design Festival. Though it looks like part of a Demogorgon from Stranger Things, it has a serious mission: to highlight the untapped potential of hair waste as a design material.

Hair is a funny thing. We braid it, we style it, we cherish it, but once it leaves our heads and finds its way onto a wet bar of soap, its creep factor skyrockets. But for Pareid, the London-based architecture studio behind the sculpture, hair has tremendous potential for designers. The studio has been doing research on reusing human hair for about five years now. At Bangkok Design Week, in 2019, for example, they used hair to measure urban pollution in the city, then made a tent using hair textile.

Now, the architects have partnered with the Green Salon Collective, a U.K. company that takes salon waste like hair and recycles it into wool alternatives, particleboard-like sheets, and sausage-shaped floating barriers that absorb oil spills.