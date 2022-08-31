What’s happening with BBBY? Reddit’s favorite meme stock has a lot going on right now

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock caught the attention of meme stock traders on internet message boards like Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets in recent weeks, and since the beginning of August, saw its share value rise from less than $5 to more than $30 during the middle of the month. But over the past two weeks, its value fell to less than $9, and as of the opening bell on Wednesday, was trading at a little over $14.

However, the stock saw a precipitous drop today as the company released an investor update, saying that it has secured more than $500 million in new financing commitments and that it will be closing around 150 stores, along with reducing its corporate and supply chain workforce by roughly 20%. The update also painted a grim picture of the company’s performance during the fiscal second quarter of 2022, which ended August 27, and shows comparable sales during the quarter were down 26% year-over-year.

“We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns,” said Sue Gove, Bed Bath & Beyond’s interim CEO, as a part of the update. “We believe these changes will have a widespread positive impact across customer experience, inventory assortment, supply chain execution and cost structure. The customer underpins our decisions, and we are committed to delivering what they want while driving growth, profitability, and financial returns.”