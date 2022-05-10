The dip keeps dipping: Stock market crash memes rise as Nasdaq tech darlings fall

It’s mostly to do with tech companies that were favorites during an earlier stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when locked-down consumers flocked to such services as Netflix, Amazon, and Peloton. Since then, those same companies have seen steep declines in their stocks, in some cases wiping out all of their pandemic-era gains or worse. This means that many social media-savvy retail investors are losing money and coping the best way they know how: with memes.

The dip among the aforementioned pandemic favorites has been noticeable since January. For instance, Al Jazeera reported that Netflix, Peloton, Zoom, and DocuSign were just some of the tech darlings that saw major decreases in the value of their shares earlier this year, along with Coinbase, electric car company Rivian, and a few more. The trend doesn’t seem to be changing for them during the most recent earning season.

The reversal of fortunes has figured prominently on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets, a forum for stock exchange enthusiasts to share tips, trading advice, and most importantly, jokes about the market. Some might remember it from the infamous GameStop trading frenzy that took place last year. Since the GameStop story died down, the subreddit has become a place for people to joke about how their portfolios are on a downward trend and how they regret investing in tech.