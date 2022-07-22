Harvard study: Knowledge workers can’t stop reading and replying to emails while they drive

Yet, according to a new survey by Harvard Business School researchers, 87% of the commuters they interviewed still admitted to “multitasking” on their way to and from work.

The research, recently published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies and coauthored by Harvard Business School professor Raffaella Sadun and three other researchers, asked questions about the driving habits of 400 commuters who fell into the category of “knowledge worker”—meaning someone whose job is communicating ideas. A vast majority conceded that they’re guilty of being “engaged in at least one other activity while driving.” These other activities involved making phone calls (7.5% of the time), “planning events” (7%), reading emails (18%—or almost every fifth distraction), and replying to emails (9.5%).

According to government figures, 400,000 people are injured each year in accidents involving a distracted driver, though the actual number could be much higher, thanks to underreporting. As it happens, as driving distractions grow, operators of vehicles are becoming more careless. The NHTSA says the U.S. had about 43,000 car fatalities last year, the most since 2005, and the Governors Highway Safety Administration estimates 7,485 pedestrians were killed last year, compared to 6,711 in 2020—the highest number in 40 years.