Netflix was expected to lose 2 million more subscribers. Can it pull off a Q2 earnings surprise?

Netflix will release its second-quarter report on Tuesday, amid low expectations and high stakes for the streaming company.

In April, Netflix predicted a loss of 2 million global streaming paid memberships for this quarter. This came as the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in more than 10 years.

In its first-quarter letter to shareholders, Netflix identified stiff competition in the streaming space as one of a few main factors challenging its revenue growth. The company also pointed to increased account sharing and a general economic slowdown.

In response, it laid out a plan to monetize sharing and improve the service from multiple angles. In June, the company’s co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, addressed the impending plans for an ad tier program and the mission to make the final product “better than TV.” Meanwhile, the company laid off 150 employees in May and another 300 in June.