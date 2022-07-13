‘Highly elevated’ June inflation numbers put Biden on the defense

Inflation surged to 9.1% in June, a new 40-year high that has policymakers racing to rein that number in without triggering a recession. Meanwhile, President Biden and the White House are trying to downplay the drama as less bad than it sounds, so everybody, please, just chill.

Released Wednesday morning, the federal government’s closely monitored monthly Consumer Price Index showed prices rose another 1.3% in June, above May’s already-worrisome-high prices. The main contributor was energy costs, which have now climbed by 41% this year—the most since 1980. The 7.5% hike in CPI’s energy index (meaning fuel, oil, gas, and electricity) accounted for almost half of June’s inflation. The food index rose just 1%, leaving groceries up 10.4% this year.

On the heels of the report being released, Biden called the numbers “unacceptably high” but “also out-of-date.” His statement argued the CPI data on energy prices, the lion’s share of June inflation, “does not reflect the full impact of nearly 30 days of decreases in gas prices, that have reduced the price at the pump by about 40 cents since mid-June.”

Gas—the only modern product whose price is posted on giant signs across America—hit a roadtrip-killing $5 a gallon in early June, though prices have since fallen to their lowest since the start of summer, to a more-manageable-but-probably-still-not-taking-that-roadtrip $4.63, according to today’s AAA national average. Biden said these savings provide “important breathing room for American families,” and urged the country to remember several commodities, like wheat, have dropped sharply in price too since the June CPI was prepared.