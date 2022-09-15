This Google program is helping Black and Latino entrepreneurs grow their businesses

When Google recruited JinJa Birkenbeuel to work as a digital coach in 2017, she had no idea what to expect.

Birkenbeuel, an entrepreneur who identifies as a Black woman, had long understood the challenges that Black and brown small business owners face, including a lack of access to financial, educational, and technological resources. But now Birkenbeuel was being asked to partner with a large, influential tech company to assist these same entrepreneurs in growing their businesses through Google tools–an opportunity she simply couldn’t pass up.

The risk paid off. In the five years since Grow with Google launched, the program has expanded to 16 states, as well as the Washington, D.C. metro region. It’s the winner of the Large Companies category in Fast Company‘s 2022 Innovation by Design Awards.

The program’s 19 coaches have led more than 1,800 workshops in both English and Spanish, serving over 100,000 clients and growing Google’s ecosystem. “We were really pioneers with what we were doing,” says Birkenbeuel.