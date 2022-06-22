Don’t miss these panels at Vidcon 2022

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Vidcon, one of the world’s largest annual gatherings of digital and social media creators, the creator economy industry, and its fans, is back, kicking off this morning at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. This year’s featured creators in attendance include heavy hitters Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, TikTok superstar Charlie D’Amelio, social media phenom Khaby Lame, gamer Jelle “Jelly” van Vucht, and comic book artist Zach “ZHC” Hsieh.

Running through Saturday, June 25, the Vidcon experience comprises an extensive series of industry and creator panels and discussions, as well as on-site brand activations, fan experiences, and meet-ups designed for three audience tracks—a community track, for fans; a creator track; and an industry track. Here are 10 must-see panels and sessions to add to your Vidcon schedule this weekend. Thursday, June 23 Betting Big on the Creator Economy: Paladin Cofounder and CEO James Creech, MaC Venture Capital Partner Zhenni Liu, and Investcorp Partner Anand Radhakhrishnan discuss key learnings and investment opportunities in the creator and influencer economies.

URL to IRL: YouTubers Vy Qwaint and Chad Wild Clay talk with Fanjoy CEO and Founder Chris Vaccarino about leveraging creator influence and fame into making products—beyond fan merchandise. How Social Commerce Will Reshape the Creator Economy: YouTube Shopping Partnerships Managing Director Bridget Dolan, MrBeast Partner Marc Hustvedt, Nixon Peabody LLP Partner Ellie Heisler, and Orca Cofounder and CEO Max Benator discuss the synergy between the creator economy, brands, and social shopping platforms. Dissecting the Metaverse: UTA Marketing Analyst Shelby Bier and Vox Media Senior Vice President, Insights and Innovation Edwin Wong deliver a metaverse state of the union—presenting the results of a consumer study that reveals how audiences are engaging with the metaverse today and what the near future could look like.

Friday, June 24 YouTube’s Algorithm, Explained: YouTube’s Director of Product Management Todd Beaupré and mega-YouTuber MrBeast take a behind-the-scenes deep dive into YouTube’s mysterious algorithm. The Evolutions of Kids’ Entertainment: Pocket.Watch founder Chris M. Williams, Brat TV Cofounder Rob Fishman, Nickelodeon SVP, Digital Studios, and NBC News Anchor Savannah Sellers discuss the evolution of children’s programming and the big business of “kidfluencers.” Creating With Purpose: Why We Need Content Creators That Inspire More Than Ever: Pinterest Chief Content Officer Malik Ducard and One/Size CEO and Founder Patrick Starrr convene to talk about Gen Z’s outlook on digital content—with a focus on positive impact, mental health, racial inequality, and climate change.

The Rise of the Multiformat Creator: YouTube VP of Americas Tara Walpert Levy, and creators Rosanna Pansino and Ian Boggs speak on a panel about the benefits of building multiformat businesses on YouTube. The New Faces of Hollywood: Stir CEO Ray Powell, Paramount Pictures Vice President of Digital Marketing Brandon Nichols, Lionsgate VP Digital Marketing Kathy Arendain, Warner Bros Pictures Director of Influence Marketing Sarabeth Oppliger, and Paramount+ SVP of Content Marketing Ari Avishay talk about how traditional Hollywood studios are leveraging influencers and digital publishers in marketing and promotion. Building Brand Partnerships With Diverse Creative Talent: 3Blackdot Studios EVP Brian Newton, on-air talent Erin Ashley Simon, Gaming While Black Co-producer Marcel Cunningham, and Gaming While Black contributor Briana Williams discuss how marketers can build and strengthen relationships with diverse talent.