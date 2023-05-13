Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

NBCUniversal’s Peacock service will once again stream the fabulous singing competition for viewers in the United States.

Eurovision Song Contest 2023: How to watch the Grand Final live from the United States

[Photos: Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images, Nicolas J Leclercq/Unsplash]

BY Christopher Zara

Streaming services in the United States have been playing hot potato with the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years, and not always to great results. Who can forget the dark days of 2019, when the world’s most fabulous singing competition had no official U.S. streaming partner, leaving countless American fans scratching their heads at the last minute.

The good news is, we’re in a better position again this year: For the third year in a row, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is airing the Eurovision Song Contest, including the Grand Final, which takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Liverpool Arena in the UK. Unfortunately, you might have to pony up a little cash to see it. According to Peacock, the contest is available through its premium tiers: $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month for the ad-free version. All told, it’s not a bad deal. And you can cancel at any time.

The Grand Final is set to air at 3 p.m. ET or noon PT. You can check out all the statistics over at the Eurovision World website.

This story was updated with new information from last year’s streaming guide.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Christopher Zara is a senior editor for Fast Company, where he runs the news desk and oversees daily coverage of everything from Big Tech to small startups, company culture, innovation, design, retail, travel, finance, and any topic in the Fast Company universe. He has years of experience as an editor and a reporter who writes about business, technology, media, culture, theater, and sometimes the intersecting worlds of all five More

Explore Topics