Eurovision Song Contest 2023: How to watch the Grand Final live from the United States

Streaming services in the United States have been playing hot potato with the Eurovision Song Contest in recent years, and not always to great results. Who can forget the dark days of 2019, when the world’s most fabulous singing competition had no official U.S. streaming partner , leaving countless American fans scratching their heads at the last minute.

The good news is, we’re in a better position again this year: For the third year in a row, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service is airing the Eurovision Song Contest, including the Grand Final, which takes place on Saturday, May 13, at the Liverpool Arena in the UK. Unfortunately, you might have to pony up a little cash to see it. According to Peacock, the contest is available through its premium tiers: $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month for the ad-free version. All told, it’s not a bad deal. And you can cancel at any time.

Find Peacock here.

The Grand Final is set to air at 3 p.m. ET or noon PT. You can check out all the statistics over at the Eurovision World website.

