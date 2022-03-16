Warby Parker and The Black List want to find the next great screenwriters and playwright

What kind of content can a brand get for $60,000? A single Instagram post from an influencer with more than a million followers can cost at least $10,000 . A single, one-third page ad in Esquire, according to its rate card, costs $71, 805.

“Culture” might be the buzziest aspirational buzzword in marketing and advertising in recent years, with a lot of talk about creating culture, becoming a part of culture, tapping into culture. . . . In that vein, a new partnership between the eyecare retailer Warby Parker and The Black List, a screenwriting platform best known for its annual ranking of the best unproduced screenplays, is announcing the Writer’s Vision Grant, which will award $20,000 each to one writer in film, TV, and theater to pursue their chosen project. The concept pushes the notion that branded content can take many forms and doesn’t have to cost as much as a Super Bowl ad, a print-magazine ad, or even a few popular Instagram posts.

The Black List CEO Franklin Leonard says that the two companies share a lot of values; and Warby Parker has always had a connection to writers in some way, from its Kerouac-inspired name to selling books in its retail stores. “What’s interesting,” says Leonard, “is looking at Warby as a case study here: They’re going to spend $60,000 to be distributed in $20,000 chunks to three writers. What else could they realistically do with that $60K to communicate what they stand for as a company to the world and to various sub-communities within their target audience?”

In a statement to Fast Company, The Black List cofounder and coCEO Neil Blumenthal said that his organization “bolsters the screenwriter’s role in the film community and provides exposure for undiscovered scripts and writers,” citing its ongoing commitment to support writers in every field. “Taking that one step further, this grant will benefit writers directly, providing them with funding to help develop their own projects,” Blumenthal said.