Not a single statue honored a Black person’s legacy until 1974. That has had very real repercussions

advertisement

advertisement

In turn, the nonprofit cultural group quickly announced its plan to melt down the bronze statue and use it as raw material for a new public artwork. What the group plans to build is still an open question, but it clearly will not be another statue honoring the Lost Cause of the Confederacy, the idea that slavery was a benevolent institution and the Confederate cause was just. As part of America’s reckoning with its oppressive past, Charlottesville and the rest of the nation face the question of not just which statues and other images should be taken down, but what—if anything—should be put up in their place. Statues of Black Americans—and, more importantly, the lack of—are an often overlooked barometer of racial progress, hidden in plain sight. Despite their silence, statues are active portraits that can reinforce the value and visibility of Black Americans. The lack of Black statues sends a clear message of exclusion.

advertisement

advertisement

For its part, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center wants to be not only more inclusive in the decision-making involved in determining the future of the Lee statue, but also transformative. “Our aim is not to destroy an object, it’s to transform it,” Andrea Douglas, the center’s executive director, explained. “It’s to use the very raw material of its original making and create something that is more representative of the alleged democratic values of this community, more inclusive of those voices that in 1920 had no ability to engage in the artistic process at all.” Most important, she said, the group wants to “turn it into something that can cause our community to heal.”

advertisement

History of exclusion As a professor of pop culture history who studies Black statues within mainstream society, I believe Charlottesville is not the only city in need of healing. With more questions being asked about today’s relevance of Confederate statues, Americans must also ask critical questions about the role of statues in reflecting present morals and future ideals. While not uncommon to spot statues of accomplished Black athletes, such as Ray Lewis in Baltimore, Michael Jordan in Chicago, or Bill Russell in Boston, it’s certainly rare to find Black Americans memorialized outside of the sports and entertainment industries. With few new exceptions, public and prominent statues of Black people are nonexistent.

advertisement

In 2021, the public art and history nonprofit group Monument Lab researched and chronicled 48,178 statues, plaques, parks, and obelisks across the United States. In its report, the group found that less than 1% were of people of color. Of the top 50 most-represented individuals, they found only 5 are of Black or Indigenous people: Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was in 4th place; abolitionist and Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman in 24th; Shawnee chief Tecumseh, who led Native American resistance to colonialism, in 25th; Lemhi Shoshone explorer Sacagawea in 28th; and abolitionist and writer Frederick Douglass in 29th. More than likely, that percentage will remain the same for the foreseeable future—even with the recent wave of removing controversial statues in 2020 and 2021.

advertisement

advertisement

Tensions over this controversial symbol led to the removal of a similar statue in Boston on Dec. 29, 2020. Public statues represent significant expenditures of time, money, and political capital, especially with more than $2 million and four years of legal battles spent on removing the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. Public art is widely viewed as a tool to tell a more complete and honest narrative. As noted in the key findings of the Monument Lab’s Audit: Monuments should be held accountable to history. “Monuments that perpetuate harmful myths and that portray conquest and oppression as acts of valor require honest reckoning, conceptual dismantling, and active repair,” the audit concluded.

advertisement

Part of the repair is occurring in Charlottesville, and in Richmond, Virginia, where most notably, “Rumors of War,” a bronze statue featuring a young, vibrant Black equestrian in dreadlocks and urban streetwear atop a powerful horse, was erected in 2019 in front of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which had commissioned it. As with Charlottesville, Americans can reject the notion that our future, as now represented in public statues, is permanently fixed in stone. Perhaps when it comes to our existing statues, it is time to consider what we can melt down in other places and forge anew. Frederick Gooding Jr. is the Dr. Ronald E. Moore Professor of Humanities and African American Studies at Texas Christian University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.