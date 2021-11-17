The maker of Pokemon Go says the metaverse should take you outside

Before Faceboo, er, Meta and Microsoft unveiled their high-profile and ambitious visions for the metaverse in October, Niantic founder and CEO John Hanke wrote a company blog post titled, “ The Metaverse is a Dystopian Nightmare. Let’s Build A Better Reality. ” In it, the leader of the company behind the augmented reality games Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Ingress Prime says that too much of the conversation and vision around the metaverse is focused on escaping the real world in favor of a virtual one. “We believe we can use technology to lean into the ‘reality’ of augmented reality—encouraging everyone, ourselves included, to stand up, walk outside, and connect with people and the world around us,” wrote Hanke. “Technology should be used to make these core human experiences better—not to replace them.”

Now Niantic is launching its first-ever brand campaign to bring that vision to life. Dropping on National Hiking Day to put a finer point on it, the company is aiming to harness the collective power of its games and remind people that there is a company with its own unique vision behind them, one that sees technology’s potential outside in the real world.

Niantic’s director of worldwide product marketing, Archit Bhargava, says that from a marketing perspective, the company—which started within Google in 2010 and became an independent company in 2015—has traditionally invested in building its game brands, like the recently launched Pikmin Bloom. “Deep down, we’ve always felt and talked about Niantic having this backseat as a company facilitating these products,” says Bhargava. Launched in 2016, Pokemon Go, for example, became a global hit and has made $6 billion in revenue. “Especially now, with so much conversation about the metaverse and spending more time in these virtual worlds, we felt that it’s even more important for us to articulate our point of view. We wanted to find a way to do it in an elegant and energetic way.”

Created with the agency Gravity Road, the spot opens with a shadowy specter in the air, first above a suburban street, then a rainy city night, then a sun-drenched apartment window. You can’t quite make out what it is, but it’s big. It’s grabbing people’s attention as they work at their desks, watch TV, lay in bed. It sparks them into action. When they’re ready, their gaming handles flash above them, hero style. Then they’re adventuring through city streets, parks, and more, as video-game prompts hail their attention. Bumblebee from The Transformers pops up on a street corner. Pikachu is on a girl’s shoulder. It culminates with a crowd ascending a grassy hill, city steps, and apartment roofs until the camera pans up to reveal an airship—Niantic’s logo—flying by as the beacon they’ve been following.