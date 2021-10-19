Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Glassdoor’s analysts examined reviews on the platform from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees since March 2020 and found that there were some employers that were managing to keep their employees’ work-life balance healthy. According to its latest report, workers noted that flexible hours, generous time off, and transparency around mental health did much to preserve their well-being.

The top ten highest rated included:

Acuity Insurance (4.9 average work-life balance score on a 5-point Scale) Digital Prospectors (4.8) Sprout Social (4.8) South Carolina Federal Credit Union (4.8) Sammons Financial Group Companies (4.8) Sage Intacct (4.7) Asana (4.7) Box (4.7) Ryan, LLC (4.7) CarShop (4.7)

While it will not surprise anyone that the tech sector had the most companies with high work-life balance (3.8 average rating), it was tied with real estate and aerospace and defense, each of which offer flexibility and remote work.