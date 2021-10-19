advertisement
Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

According to Glassdoor, workers noted that flexible hours, generous time off, and transparency around mental health did much to preserve their well-being.

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Glassdoor’s analysts examined reviews on the platform from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees since March 2020 and found that there were some employers that were managing to keep their employees’ work-life balance healthy. According to its latest report, workers noted that flexible hours, generous time off, and transparency around mental health did much to preserve their well-being.

The top ten highest rated included:

  1. Acuity Insurance (4.9 average work-life balance score on a 5-point Scale)
  2. Digital Prospectors (4.8)
  3. Sprout Social (4.8)
  4. South Carolina Federal Credit Union (4.8)
  5. Sammons Financial Group Companies (4.8)
  6. Sage Intacct (4.7)
  7. Asana (4.7)
  8. Box (4.7)
  9. Ryan, LLC (4.7)
  10. CarShop (4.7)

While it will not surprise anyone that the tech sector had the most companies with high work-life balance (3.8 average rating), it was tied with real estate and aerospace and defense, each of which offer flexibility and remote work.

Among the lower-rated were companies in the retail and restaurants sector as well as transportation and logistics—all front-line during the pandemic. Glassdoor’s analysts did uncover an “interesting exception” at CarShop and Bergstrom Automotive. Each was “commonly praised by employees for their family-like atmosphere, ranked among the 20 highest-rated companies for work-life balance during COVID-19.”

You can see the full list here.

About the author

Lydia Dishman is a staff editor for Fast Company's Work Life section. She has written for CBS Moneywatch, Fortune, The Guardian, Popular Science, and the New York Times, among others.

