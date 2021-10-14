United Airlines just announced a major route expansion: Here’s where you can go in 2022

United Airlines has announced what it says is its largest transatlantic expansion in its history. The airline will launch five new destinations and 10 new routes by spring 2022. United says the destinations are not served by any other carrier in North America.
Here’s the full list of totally new destinations that you can hop to on a United flight come next year. These will begin in spring 2022:
- Amman, Jordan
- Bergen, Norway
- Azores, Portugal
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Tenerife, Spanish Canary Islands
And here’s the list of new routes United is adding come next spring from select U.S. cities:
- Berlin
- Dublin
- Frankfurt
- Milan
- Munich
- Nice
- Rome
- Zurich
- Bangalore
- Tokyo
United’s expansion in transatlantic flights shows a healthy dose of optimism that international travel will pick up next year after being destroyed in 2020 by the pandemic and seeing relatively sparse activity compared to historical trends in 2021.
Announcing the transatlantic expansion, Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of international network and alliances at United, said, “Given our big expectations for a rebound in travel to Europe for summer, this is the right time to leverage our leading global network in new, exciting ways. Our expansion offers the widest range of destinations to discover – introducing new, trendy locales that our customers will love, as well as adding more flights to iconic, popular cities.”