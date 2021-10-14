United Airlines just announced a major route expansion: Here’s where you can go in 2022

United Airlines has announced what it says is its largest transatlantic expansion in its history. The airline will launch five new destinations and 10 new routes by spring 2022. United says the destinations are not served by any other carrier in North America.

Here’s the full list of totally new destinations that you can hop to on a United flight to come next year. These will begin in spring 2022:

Amman, Jordan

Bergen, Norway

Azores, Portugal

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Tenerife, Spanish Canary Islands

And here’s the list of new routes United is adding come next spring from select U.S. cities:

Berlin

Dublin

Frankfurt

Milan

Munich

Nice, France

Rome

Zurich

Bangalore, India

Tokyo

United’s expansion in transatlantic flights shows a healthy dose of optimism that international travel will pick up next year after being destroyed in 2020 by the pandemic and seeing relatively sparse activity compared to historical trends in 2021.