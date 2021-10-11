You can get a free McDonald’s ‘thank you’ breakfast this week if you’re a teacher. Here’s how

Teachers traditionally have been given apples, but this week, educators are getting free breakfast from McDonald’s

The fast-food chain calls them Thank You Meals—a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a beverage. Sandwich options are an Egg McMuffin; a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit; or a Sausage Biscuit, and the beverage may be medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

The offer is for teachers, administrators, and school staff who present a work ID during breakfast hours (5 a.m. – 11 a.m., except on Friday, when it’s until 11:30 a.m.). The offer begins today and goes through Friday at participating McDonald’s restaurants. There’s a one-per-customer-per-day policy.

This is not part of a national celebration. For example, American Education Week is the week before Thanksgiving and Teacher Appreciation Week is held every May.