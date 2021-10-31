These two bra brands are designed to fit women the lingerie industry ignores

The founder of Mindd Bras and an expert on bra development was fed up with fact that eight out of 10 women wear the wrong size bra. “So 80 percent of women do not know their [correct] bra size. How can we make this experience better for them? Instead of 75 different sizes, how do we make a bra that’s adaptable and fit-flexible so it works for them?” Kaylin recalls thinking.

When Kaylin, who led product innovations and development at Victoria’s Secret, Lululemon, Under Armour, and most recently, Carbon38, set out in 2019 to create her own bra collection, she wanted to simplify the process. She decided the reason many women struggle to find the right size is two-fold: One, our bra size naturally fluctuates throughout the month, depending on our menstrual cycle, water retention, and other factors. Two, there are too many sizes on the market and a lack of brand-to-brand consistency.

She launched Mindd in 2020 with a line of stretchy, seamless, wire-free bras in just five sizes, 1 to 5. The bras are specifically designed for D+ cup wearers, but the brand isn’t exclusively a “plus-size” one. Rather, Mindd’s $68 bras accommodate sizes 28C to 44F. The company’s mid- and deep-V bralette styles use a patent-pending, seven-zone support system called MINDDTECH that curves around the underbust. The effect eliminates a shelf-like silhouette, allowing for natural shape and curves to stay supported and separated. Kaylin worked with an Italian factory to create an exclusive lace-like nylon-spandex fabric for the bra’s cups, making them both breathable and, well, pretty.