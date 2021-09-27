Web security firm Cloudflare is getting into email with free services

“A huge percentage of threats that come into any organization today are still coming via email,” says CEO Matthew Prince, pointing to phishing attacks aimed at scamming recipients into sharing data and malware attached to email messages.

The company is rolling out free tools to route incoming emails through Cloudflare’s network to a destination of your choice. The service gives customers the ability to still use the email-hosting service they prefer, including big names like Google and Microsoft, but it gives them some added flexibility, such as adding new addresses at their corporate domains to forward to addresses of their choice. It comes as part of a Cloudflare tradition of rolling out new features on the anniversary of the company’s Sept. 27, 2010, founding. (Previous birthdays having been marked with new products like domain registration and free support for encrypted web traffic.)

In its current form, Cloudflare’s email offering appears to be similar to services typically offered by web-hosting companies. Over the next year, however, the company anticipates adding additional features, such as scanning mail for security threats, potentially adding flags to let IT providers automatically quarantine suspicious messages, and sandboxing links in emails so that they’re routed through Cloudflare’s networks for added security rather than opened directly. The company already offers browser isolation technology which lets customers have web code run on Cloudflare servers rather than directly on customer machines as would normally be the case, reducing the risk of malware.