These Nobel Prize-winning economists explain why direct cash transfers are so vital to fighting poverty

One type of income assistance won’t fit all of the world’s economies, nor all of the people within a single economy, say MIT economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, on a panel at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. Governments need to do better in addressing different needs within their populations, and providing variations of cash relief for different circumstances.

Duflo and Banerjee, winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, discussed some of the research that they laid out in their 2019 book, Good Economics for Hard Times. They said that some of the ideas—particularly those about direct cash transfers to help struggling populations—weren’t in favor pre-pandemic. “Not very many people were talking about the possibility of showering the world with money,” Duflo said. But, in the era of COVID-19, which certainly qualifies as one of those titular “hard times,” many countries, rich and poor, brought cash stimuli into the mainstream.

There’s more dignity in giving someone cash than a food voucher, which essentially prescribes how a human should spend their money. It’s this concept of dignity that should underlie cash relief systems everywhere in the world, Duflo said. But, its definition varies. In poor countries, where many people face a literal risk of starvation: “You are a shock away from not being able to put food on the table,” she said. Indeed, the pandemic has pushed millions of people into extreme poverty. Dignity, then, is the act of being able to feed your family. So, the duo advocates for a universal basic income (UBI) to cover those basic but fundamental expenses, especially given that it’s hard to target people effectively in some developing countries, and that has left needy people excluded in the past.