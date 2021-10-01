These faux shearling bed frames from Parachute could be the beds of the century

Parachute , the bedding specialist known for delightful, nature-driven hues and softer than soft linens , is getting into the furniture game.

This week, the seven-year-old home and lifestyle company debuted a collection of three distinctive upholstered bed frames—the Canyon, Horizon, and Dune. The category addition is a first for Parachute, which previously dabbled in the frame game with collaborations with Lawson-Fenning and designer Chris Earl.

“When we introduced new product photos or catalogs, we’d always hear from our customers, ‘Where do I buy these [beds]?'” explains Parachute CEO and founder Ariel Kaye. The prior collaborations and customer demand fueled the company’s interest in expanding into furniture. The process was two years in the making, Kaye notes, saying she wanted to be mindful of fitting the product into the brand’s ethos and aesthetic.

Fitting with Parachute‘s textile expertise, all three beds are upholstered. And the company’s home base of California serves as design inspiration. The Canyon (inspired by the Laurel Canyon) is curved and dramatic with an extra tall headboard and rounded corners. The Dune—intriguingly sloped with soft edges—is meant to recall the Mojave desert. And the Horizon, hanging low to the floor, with rounded head and footboards, conjures the sunrise on Venice Beach.