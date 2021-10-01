These faux shearling bed frames from Parachute could be the beds of the century

Parachute, the bedding specialist known for delightful, nature-driven hues and softer than soft linens, is getting into the furniture game.
This week, the seven-year-old home and lifestyle company debuted a collection of three distinctive upholstered bed frames—the Canyon, Horizon, and Dune. The category addition is a first for Parachute, which previously dabbled in the frame game with collaborations with Lawson-Fenning and designer Chris Earl.
“When we introduced new product photos or catalogs, we’d always hear from our customers, ‘Where do I buy these [beds]?'” explains Parachute CEO and founder Ariel Kaye. The prior collaborations and customer demand fueled the company’s interest in expanding into furniture. The process was two years in the making, Kaye notes, saying she wanted to be mindful of fitting the product into the brand’s ethos and aesthetic.
Fitting with Parachute‘s textile expertise, all three beds are upholstered. And the company’s home base of California serves as design inspiration. The Canyon (inspired by the Laurel Canyon) is curved and dramatic with an extra tall headboard and rounded corners. The Dune—intriguingly sloped with soft edges—is meant to recall the Mojave desert. And the Horizon, hanging low to the floor, with rounded head and footboards, conjures the sunrise on Venice Beach.
Each is available across six linen or linen-blend neutral-colored fabrics and one (absolutely magnificent and fuzzy) ivory-colored faux shearling. They range from $1,900 to $2,900, with optional footbed and no-box-spring-necessary wooden slats.
The company’s entry into furniture comes as Parachute continues its brick-and-mortar expansion. The formerly DTC-only brand opened two locations this past summer, in Seattle and Scottsdale, Arizona, making its retail footprint 12 stores. (Parachute is aiming for 30 stores by the end of 2022.) With the expansion of physical retail and the move into furniture, Parachute anticipates reaching $150 million in revenue this year.
Kaye described the brick-and-mortar experience as domestic-style showrooms with working sinks so customers can test a towel’s absorbency, and bedrooms where they can touch the bedding for themselves. “We wanted to make an environment where people feel comfortable rubbing [the linens] through their hands,” she said. “It’s designed so it feels like you’re walking through a home.”
Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.