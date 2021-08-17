How to help Haiti earthquake victims: Things you can do for the country right now

The news and photos out of Haiti after the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday are horrifying.

The death and destruction that have ravaged the island nation are motivating people around the world to open their wallets and donate generously.

The quake killed more than 1,400 people and injured close to 7,000, according to various reports. Homes and public infrastructure are gone and medical personnel are struggling to tend to those who’ve been hurt.

Haiti is still suffering the aftereffects of the catastrophic 7.0 magnitude earthquake in January 2010 that destroyed the capital city of Port-au-Prince and others areas and killed about 200,000 people, injuring hundreds of thousands more.