Haiti Earthquake: A Bird’s Eye View of the Disaster

By Sheryl Sulistiawan1 minute Read

Google Earth partnered with GeoEye and DigitalGlobe to provide updated images of the post-quake landscape of Port-au-Prince–disaster and aid workers will be using some of these same images in their recovery efforts. Here are before and after shots of the damage.

