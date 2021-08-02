Alvy Ray Smith is out to change how you think about pixels

advertisement advertisement

I was only a few pages into Alvy Ray Smith’s new book, A Biography of the Pixel, when I realized that all of my preconceptions about what it might be were wrong.

A legend of computer graphics, Smith is one of the people who bootstrapped the entire field in the 1970s. Then, as cofounder of Pixar, he helped get it started on the trajectory that would take it to its greatest heights. But to describe what he’s written just as a history of computer graphics would be woefully inadequate. For instance, French mathematician Joseph Fourier (1768-1830) is as big a player in this book as anyone who actually lived to see the computer age. And relatively little space is devoted to moments Smith witnessed firsthand. It turned out that even my understanding of the term pixel had little to do with Smith’s definition. A Biography of the Pixel isn’t about blocky little elements on a computer screen. Instead, one of its key points is that pixels are invisible. Rather than having a one-to-one relationship with those on-screen blocks, they’re the behind-the-scenes data points used to conjure up a picture—math made into magic. When I got to speak with Smith, he was unfazed by my admission that I hadn’t even grasped what a pixel was. “Nobody does, Harry,” he said. “That’s why I wrote the book.”

Like the pixels that power the imagery all around us, A Biography of the Pixel is a dazzling game of connect-the-dots. Smith isn’t just a technologist: He’s also an expert historical spelunker (and a distinguished genealogist who’s received that field’s highest honors). As he wends his way through the annals of visual storytelling and scientific progress, he uncovers forgotten figures, messes with conventional wisdom, and explains some deeply technical issues in an approachable manner. The book’s scope is expansive enough to include everyone from Napoleon to Thomas Edison to Walt Disney to Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, along with icons of computer science like Alan Turing, Claude Shannon, and Ivan Sutherland. Yet it never feels like Smith is chasing wild geese. Everything fits together, in ways you might never have expected. Smith’s own story, though only one slice of the book, is pretty momentous itself. As an electrical engineering student at New Mexico State University, he generated his first digital image in 1965. In the 1970s, he worked with Richard Shoup on an important program called SuperPaint at Xerox PARC. Then he moved on to the graphics lab at the New York Institute of Technology, where he and colleague Ed Catmull helped the school’s idiosyncratic founder, Alexander Schure, pursue his vision of utilizing computers in the production of film animation. It was at NYIT that Smith and Catmull came up with the concept of the alpha channel, which made parts of digital images transparent so that they could be composited on top of each other into a single picture. That breakthrough—which eventually won Smith one of his two Oscars—became so fundamental to modern imagery of all sorts that it’s startling to realize that someone had to invent it.

Though Schure’s dream of becoming the next Walt Disney went unrealized, Smith and Catmull found a new patron in George Lucas and continued their collaboration at Lucasfilm’s computer graphics group. In 1986, their efforts got spun out into an independent hardware and software startup bankrolled by Steve Jobs. That was Pixar—and though Smith found it impossible to work productively with Apple’s cofounder, he stuck around until the company won acclaim for its short cartoons and had brokered the Disney deal that resulted in Toy Story, the world’s first feature-length computer-animated film. In the excerpts below from an appearance Smith made at the Boston Computer Society on March 28, 1990, he talks about the alpha channel, a Pixar-produced Life Savers commercial, and the special effects in the James Cameron movie The Abyss—which were produced using Pixar software—with BCS president Jonathan Rotenberg and other attendees. With Toy Story still five years in the future, Rotenberg asks if any more shorts like Luxo Jr., Tin Toy, and Knick Knack are in the works; Smith says he can’t promise that Pixar will ever again make anything “just for the heck of it.” After leaving Pixar in 1991, Smith cofounded another startup, Altamira, which created an innovative image editor and was acquired by Microsoft, resulting in Smith becoming that company’s first graphics fellow. Most recently, he spent a decade researching and writing A Biography of the Pixel. I spoke with him via Zoom, and began by asking him to explain why he decided to produce what he calls “a canon for digital light.”

Can you talk a little bit about why it matters what a pixel is, particularly to those of us who are not computer scientists? Well, if you think about it, all pictures are digital now. We’re Zooming right now via pixels. And in fact, because of the digital explosion, nearly all the pictures that have ever existed are digital. You have to go to museums or kindergartens to find those old analog bits. We’re aswim as a race in zetapixels, I estimate—that’s 21 zeros. Isn’t it weird that none of us know what they are? It just doesn’t seem right. Daily experience is mediated via pixels. It’s pretty easy to understand why people, laypeople in particular, don’t know. But I think a lot of my colleagues don’t know, to tell you the truth. It’s because it boils down to what looks like pretty hairy math, Fourier and sampling theory.

In the book, using no math, I just strip it down. What did Fourier do? Well, he told us that everything was music. You just add up a bunch of sound waves, of different frequencies and amplitudes, and you get music. And oh, by the way, you get all the sound, and oh, by the way, you get all the pictures too. You can add up regular corrugations of different frequencies and amplitudes to get a picture of your child. Although all of us in science and technology know about Fourier, hardly any of us know about him. He almost got his head cut off in the French Revolution. It was only saved because Robespierre lost his head instead. And then Fourier went off with his new buddy Napoleon Bonaparte to Egypt, and then was on the expedition that discovered the Rosetta stone. His story is marvelous. He came up with Fourier wave theory, which is what we all use today. And then on top of that, there’s this next theorem, called the sampling theorem, that builds on the back of Fourier’s idea, to give us a sample. And we call that sample, in pictures, a pixel. But [it’s] a sample, by definition, that exists only at a point. You can’t see a pixel. It has zero dimensions. So one of the main confusions in the world is that the sample—which you can’t see—is confused and conflated with a little glowing spot on your display, which you can see.

Pixels are discrete, separated, choppy, discontinuous things. Display elements on your screen are soft, analog, overlapping, contiguous things. To what degree is that definition of pixels unique to your outlook? If I talk to other people who have been involved with computer graphics as long as you have, would they all say exactly the same thing? No, I think they’ll stumble all over the place, because it’s never been elucidated clearly. What I’m offering here is a set of definitions that fit known quantities very well and should stick. I’m thinking of it as a canon for digital light. These are the definitions. This is how it works. Let’s get it right, starting now, and quit fumbling around.

This book was a 10-year journey for you. Did you set out to write the book you eventually wrote, and did you expect it to be quite as wide-ranging as it turned out? No, I didn’t know what I was doing. I got started because a fellow named Sean Cubitt, a media arts professor in Melbourne, invited me down to give a talk on—this is the term he used—a taxonomy of digital light. I thought, Whoa, I’m not sure what that means. But I liked the term digital light. I’d been looking for some words that captured what it is that I thought I was doing that “computer graphics” didn’t capture. Where does image processing fit in, for example? Where do paint programs fit in? As soon as I saw the term digital light, I said, “That’s it.” And in fact, that was the original name of my book. I wrote this taxonomy where I explained to these media professor types what a pixel was and all of a sudden I realized they were hungry for it. And I realized this is some missing, basic information from the world. And I knew that I was probably one of a few people in the world who knows it inside out, from the image-processing side, paint program side, geometry side, and so forth. Why don’t I turn this into a book?

The interesting close on that story was that 10 years later when I had the book finished—this surprising book finished—I started looking around for somebody to publish it. And I said, “Wait a minute, Sean Cubitt is an editor at MIT Press. Go talk to him!” Well, he snapped it up. I knew I wanted to tell the full story, but I didn’t know how many false paths I would be led down. I was shocked again and again at how wrong the received wisdom is in the stories of high technology. I tell the story of the sampling theorem. We’re all taught that Claude Shannon did that. No, he didn’t! He never even claimed he did it. It was this Russian communist. We couldn’t admit to that, but it’s a fabulous story. And my chapter two is about Vladimir Kotelnikov, this amazing, amazing man who, so far as I can tell, proved the sampling theorem in 1933 in Russia [that we currently use]. And in the last picture we have of him, [Vladimir] Putin’s got his arm around him, knighting him in the Kremlin, on the 70th anniversary of the proof of that theorem.

Another revelation for me, although maybe it should have been obvious, is that the earliest computer scientists basically looked at imagery as a distraction and maybe even a little frivolous. Were they being short-sighted, or did it take a different kind of vision to realize that potential? It was one of the remarkable discoveries to me to find out how frivolous people thought pictures were in the beginning. Computing atom bomb calculations was the idea of nonfrivolous. Baby, the first computer, had pixels. That was one of my astonishing discoveries. I went looking for the pictures from Baby, and all the old engineers said, “Even if we made pictures, we wouldn’t have showed you. We would’ve been wasting this precious resource, making pictures.”

But that notion changed pretty rapidly. It didn’t take until the ’60s. Already in the ’50s, there were people making games. The first electronic game I’ve chased down was in ’51 or ’52. And there was the Whirlwind machine at MIT where they were actually making pictures just for pictures’ sake. The first [computer] animation was [shown] on the See It Now television show, Edward R. Murrow’s show, in ’51. People were already starting to get it. Unsung heroes You certainly give pioneers like Claude Shannon and Ivan Sutherland their due. But at the same time, you make clear that they didn’t do everything, and that there were lesser-known people who were very important. Was that kind of a balancing act? I tried just to be as honest as I could be—just as straight as I could be with the facts supporting it. And if somebody came down a notch, then they came down a notch.

Ivan helped me a lot with the book. He and I Skyped for an hour and a half. He was kind of surprised when I came up with the fact that Sketchpad wasn’t 3D. It was 2D. It was his office mate who did Sketchpad III, not Ivan. Nobody’s heard of this guy. I said, “Ivan, you didn’t do 3D. You still come across as a major man in this book, there’s no question about it. You were a big deal. But the facts are that your two office mates did 3D in perspective, not you.” I got in touch with Tim Johnson, the guy who did Sketchpad III, and I brought all this up. I said, “Isn’t it weird that nobody knows about you?” And he says, “Well, what do you do? It’s been the story of my whole life.” Poor Tim Johnson looks just like Ivan Sutherland. If you go out right now to the internet, look up pictures of Ivan Sutherland and Sketchpad, the majority of the pictures that you’ll get are of Tim Johnson at Sketchpad III, because they look alike.

