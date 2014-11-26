7 Lessons In Creativity From The Brilliant Code Breaker of “The Imitation Game”

Building on his Sherlock Holmes smartest-guy-in-the-room persona, Benedict Cumberbatch portrays genius Alan Turing in The Imitation Game , opening November 28. Based on an astonishing true story, the period drama chronicles how the secretly gay British mathematician and his team of well-dressed geeks saved an estimated 14 million lives during World War II by building a proto-computer that cracked the Nazis’ supposedly unbreakable “Enigma” encryption code.

Morten Tyldum

Turing overcame childhood trauma, a prickly disposition and office politics to outsmart Hitler in an achievement deemed by Winston Churchill as the single most important contribution to winning World War II. Norwegian director Morten Tyldum, hired on the strength of his hit European thriller Headhunters (based on a book by Jo Nesbo) says “Turing was uncompromisingly honest. As soon as he didn’t think you were interesting or smart, he’d just turn around and walk away even if you were in the middle of a sentence.”

Tyldum talks to Co.Create about the creative takeaways embodied by Turing’s transformation from awkward loner to shrewd team leader.





In 1939 Turing survives a tense job interview and lands work at the government’s secret code-breaking operation at Bletchley Park in the south of England. Turing gets hired not because he’s likable but because his resume includes a scholarly paper establishing him as England’s reigning expert on artificial intelligence. Tyldum says, “This is a man who was 23 years old when he theorized the idea of creating a programmable machine and in that way, Turing foresaw computers and artificial intelligence. These were revolutionary ideas at that time.”





Midway through The Imitation Game Turing hires a woman for his all-male team simply because 25-year-old Cambridge University graduate Joan Clarke (Keira Knightley) solved a test crossword puzzle faster than all her rivals. “The prejudice at the time was extraordinary because sexism was institutionalized and built into the law,” Tyldum says. “One important thing the movie shows is that Turing embraced people who were seen as being outsiders, who were different kind of thinkers.”

Clarke becomes a key member of the “Hut 8” operation. “Turing looked past prejudice, which then allows you to do new and brilliant and great things. You do not move forward by following convention. You celebrate those who are different, who are not burdened by ‘normality.'”





Turing needs 100,000 pounds to build the thinking machine that would perform the work of hundreds of men in a matter of hours. When his boss, Naval Commander Denniston (Charles Dance) denies the request, Turing writes a letter directly to Prime Minister Winston Churchill and quickly receives the funding along with a job promotion. “Turing was fearless,” Tyldum says. “He’s extremely direct, which can be seen as socially awkward, and that becomes both his big obstacle but also in many ways his strength.”