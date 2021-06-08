Labor Day on Mars? Americans are already saving up for space travel

A day ago, multibillionaire Jeff Bezos revealed that he and his brother would be launched into outer space in July on Blue Origin’s first suborbital flight carrying human passengers. Of course, that Blue Origin’s space vehicle would be entrusted to transport the world’s richest man—and the founder of two successful companies, one being mega-conglomerate Amazon and the other being the architect of the space excursion itself—bodes very, very well for the future of space travel (barring, God forbid, some sort of space catastrophe).

Meanwhile, Americans will be watching eagerly. And some, in their mind’s eye, may already be planning their own future summer vacations to outer space, says new data from Ally Bank. Because following in the footsteps of a billionaire takes financial forethought, Americans have started on the prudent task of saving up—designating Ally funding buckets with such names as “space vacations,” “a trip to space,” and “SpaceX,” according to the bank. (That’s Elon Musk’s company—sorry, Jeff!)

The bank didn’t specify how large these funding buckets are.

Work on space travel and tourism has proliferated in recent years: In addition to Blue Origin’s flight next month, sometime around 2023, a SpaceX Starship is planning to launch a circumlunar trajectory with six to eight passengers on board, in a project helmed by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa. According to Maezawa, the other passengers will be artists in various mediums, who will hopefully be inspired to create works encouraging world peace upon their return to Earth.