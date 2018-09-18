What you need to know about the first tourist that SpaceX is taking around the moon

Yusaku Maezawa, 42, is a Japanese billionaire who founded the online retailers Start Today and Zozotown, where he made his fortune. On Tuesday Maezawa joined Elon Musk at SpaceX’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California, to announce he will be the first tourist to be taken around the moon on SpaceX’s Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), which is expected to launch in 2023. Maezawa did not reveal how much he paid for the upcoming flight, but Musk confirmed Maezawa is “paying a very significant amount of money.”