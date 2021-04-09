3 steps to start tackling your ‘productivity fatigue’

I knew we’d hit peak productivity when I read a story espousing the benefits of hanging upside down. Whether you bought a special table or strapped on gravity boots, the article suggested that regular “inversion breaks” could help you achieve surgical focus and crush your to-do list.

Over the past decade, we’ve forged a complicated relationship with productivity. Experts, psychologists, writers, and even founders like me encouraged people to hack, optimize, and maximize their time to the point where terms like productivity fatigue and productivity shame began to flourish. Then the pandemic hit.

As we take the first tentative steps toward normalcy and emerge from lockdown, wide-eyed and a little wary of each other, what should productivity look like? Will we try to make up for what feels like lost time? Or will we finally discover how to embrace a slower life, including everything we missed during a year of isolation?

Now is the perfect time to reset our vision of productivity. I often return to author James Clear’s excellent definition: “We often assume that productivity means getting more things done each day. Wrong. Productivity is getting important things done consistently. And no matter what you are working on, there are only a few things that are truly important.”

I also remember that instead of hitting never-ending targets or pushing the bar ever higher, we crave consistent progress. “Of all the things that can boost emotions, motivation, and perceptions during a workday, the single most important is making progress in meaningful work,” write researchers Teresa M. Amabile and Steven J. Kramer in Harvard Business Review. “And the more frequently people experience that sense of progress, the more likely they are to be creatively productive in the long run.”

I’m not a hard-core life-hack enthusiast. I’m more likely to talk about picking olives with my family in Turkey than my morning routine. My company doesn’t set hard deadlines; we urge staff to protect their downtime, and we encourage regular vacations. But after a difficult year of grief and loss, I’m trying to redefine productivity—and I invite you to do the same. Here are three simple tactics I’m using to support this shift.