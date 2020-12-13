This simple useful bit of productivity advice is exactly what you need

Take to-do lists. I’ve written about these apps for over a decade, and I basically hate all of them. I completely understand when someone adds a bunch of tasks to an app, tells themselves they’ll actually use it, then forgets to ever open said app ever again. This, to me, makes perfect sense—the app didn’t work for you.

It’s not your fault or anything you should feel bad about. It’s just a thing that happened.

And yet, for some reason, people feel guilty about not using such apps. Readers, coworkers, and Twitter friends alike have all told me they’re embarrassed about, say, using a sticky note to keep track of their tasks. These are, invariably, people who get a lot done. It’s clear to me that their system is working for them.

There’s no one way to be productive. Please don’t feel embarrassed about using a system that works for you.

Why people feel guilty about not using to-do lists

Everyone has an ideal, productive version of themselves in mind. I know I do. This version of me can focus for hours without checking Twitter, works out an appropriate number of hours, and is only awkward in conversation to an extent that makes me seem relatable.

I’ve noticed that, for many people, that imaginary self is someone who uses a to-do list app. There are all kinds of places this attitude could come from. Most productivity blogs are obsessed with to-do list apps, for example, and these apps have all done a great job at branding themselves as essential. And, to be clear, these apps can be helpful—I use one every day. But maybe you don’t, and that’s okay.