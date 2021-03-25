CB2 brings back pieces by ‘Mad Men’-era designer Paul McCobb

Even if you don’t know the midcentury American designer Paul McCobb, you may still find his furniture familiar. He specialized in simple, minimal wood and metal pieces that defined the Mad Men era of American design.

CB2 will be the first U.S. company to reissue McCobb’s designs in half a century. Starting in April, the brand will debut 36 of his most iconic furniture and lighting designs. While vintage McCobb pieces can be very expensive, CB2’s collection will allow consumers to get his designs at affordable prices, ranging from $129 to $2,999. There’s a large selection of table lamps that mix metal and wood, outdoor chairs with lattice designs on the back, and simple black nightstands with pops of gold.

McCobb is famous among design aficionados, but he isn’t a household name like his contemporaries Charles and Ray Eames. He died suddenly in 1969 at the age of 52, in the prime of his career. Some historians say that he didn’t have many champions willing to keep his legacy alive, partly because he was quick-tempered and had problematic business relationships. But his aesthetic was quietly influential. “His work has become classic,” says Ryan Turf, CB2 president. “So much of what became popular in midcentury design started with him, and that’s why I think this furniture will resonate with many people, even if they don’t know the man who first created it.”

McCobb’s furniture was defined by clean lines that created a feeling of spaciousness. The outdoor tables and sofas for this collection, for instance, are held up by thin slivers of aluminum that don’t block your view of the garden. He was obsessed with craftsmanship, finding inspiration in the American woodworking tradition. He created many chairs with spindles on the back—some of which are featured in CB2’s collection—that are reminiscent of Shaker chairs. These wooden chairs, featuring slats or ladders on the back, were first designed by Shaker woodworkers in upstate New York in the late 1700s. They eschewed ornamentation and prized functionality.

McCobb grew up outside Boston and knew early on that he wanted to be an artist. He attended art school, where he focused on drawing and painting, but his education was cut short by World War II. After joining the military, McCobb served in the Army Corp of Engineers.

After the war, he opened his own design firm in New York. His Planner collection was manufactured by the Winchendon Furniture Company and became one of the best-selling furniture lines in the 1950s; it continued to be made until 1964. In 1957, Bloomingdale’s offered 15 McCobb room settings. Since his pieces were high in quality but also affordable, they became the go-to furniture for the middle class during the postwar years. And despite being mass-produced, McCobb designs remained highly detailed: You can identify his tables by the subtle narrowing of the steel at the base of their legs.