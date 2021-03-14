How to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards live on CBS without cable

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles this weekend, celebrating the best and brightest stars in rock, pop, R&B, country, and all the other genres you’ve forgotten about. Beyoncé leads with the most nominations, and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the ceremony. You can find the full list of nominees here.

The 2021 Grammys will air tonight (Sunday, March 14) on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the telecast live on your computer, phone, or TV, you’ll need access to CBS or Paramount Plus. Here are a few easy ways to do that. Note that some of these services are offering free trials for new customers: